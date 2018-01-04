Curt CressBorn 11 August 1952
Curt Cress
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1952-08-11
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8dcd7971-9e25-43dd-84aa-4ab5a1853496
Curt Cress Biography (Wikipedia)
Curtis "Curt" Cress (born 11 August 1952 in Brachttal, Germany) is a German drummer and composer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Curt Cress Tracks
Sort by
Sundance
Curt Cress
Sundance
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sundance
Last played on
Moon Walk
Curt Cress
Moon Walk
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Moon Walk
Last played on
Living on My Own
Curt Cress
Living on My Own
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06j15lp.jpglink
Living on My Own
Last played on
Curt Cress Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist