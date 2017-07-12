Mahsa Vahdat (in Persian مهسا وحدت) (born 29 October 1973, Teheran, Iran) is a Persian classical and world music vocalist.

Mahsa Vahdat's music style is contemporary expression inspired by old traditional and folk and regional music of Persia/Iran that she developed for many years and it is the result of work with many musicians from Iran and other countries. She writes most of her songs.

In her music she also developed dialogue between other cultures in a high artistic quality and she got a huge response internationally. The text of her work is mostly from classical and contemporary Persian poetry such as the works by Hafez and Rumi. She has released materials with her sister Marjan Vahdat (in Persian مرجان وحدت). as in albums Songs from a Persian Garden, I Am Eve and Twinklings of Hope.