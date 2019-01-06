Horace Brown
Horace Brown
Horace Brown Biography
Horace Brown is an American R&B singer, who was born in Hartford, Connecticut, United States and is the son of a Apostolic minister. Despite singing in the church as a child, Brown never believed he would have a singing career and instead dreamed of one day being a professional basketball player. However, a knee injury ruined these plans.
One For The Money
Horace Brown
One For The Money
One For The Money
Things We Do For Love
Horace Brown
Things We Do For Love
Things We Do For Love
Taste Your Love
Horace Brown
Taste Your Love
Taste Your Love
One For The Money (Radio Edit)
Horace Brown
One For The Money (Radio Edit)
Things We Do For Love (Remix) (feat. JAY-Z)
Horace Brown
Things We Do For Love (Remix) (feat. JAY-Z)
Things We Do For Love (Remix) (feat. JAY-Z)
