It was as a virtuoso violinist that Locatelli forged his international reputation, although he also achieved success during his lifetime as a self-publishing composer. Born in Bergamo on 3 September 1695, little is known of his early life. He was, however, accepted at some point during his boyhood as a violinist at the north Italian city's principal church, Santa Maria Maggiore.

In January 1711 he requested leave to seek professional musical opportunities elsewhere and left for Rome that September. It appears that he did not, as was once supposed, study his instrument with Corelli; rather, Locatelli probably made progress as a player under the guidance of another leading violinist, the Florentine musician and poet Giuseppe Valentini.

Locatelli's name appears in documents relating to the basilica of San Lorenzo in Damaso, where he was frequently engaged to play between 1717 and 1723. The church was under the patronage of Cardinal Pietro Ottoboni, a leading patron of the arts in Rome and one-time supporter of Corelli and Handel. During this period, Locatelli also performed at the Cardinal's splendid Palazzo della Cancelleria.

In 1721 his first collection of concerti grossi was published by Jeanne Roger in Amsterdam, 12 works that bear the influence of Corelli's concerto writing. Locatelli's stock rose in 1725 when the Habsburg governor of Mantua, Prince Philip of Hessen-Darmstadt, awarded him the title of virtuoso da camera; in the same year, he also gave a series of successful concerts in Venice.

He appeared at the Bavarian court in 1727, travelled with Friedrich Augustus I, Elector of Saxony, to Berlin in 1728, and performed in Kassel that December.

The following year, Locatelli appears to have settled in Amsterdam, where he exchanged the life of a professional virtuoso for that of freelance teacher, director of an exclusively amateur orchestra and trusted proof-reader for the publisher Le Cène. He was granted the privilege to publish his own works in 1731, later advertising the sale of various chamber music collections and imported Roman violin strings from his home.

Locatelli - whose relatively small output as a composer included sets of 12 flute sonatas (Op. 2), 12 violin concertos, complete with 24 cadenzas (Op. 3), and 12 violin sonatas (Op. 6) - died in Amsterdam on 30 March 1764.