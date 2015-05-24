Ann SophieBorn 1 September 1990
Ann Sophie
1990-09-01
Ann Sophie Biography (Wikipedia)
Ann-Sophie Dürmeyer (born 1 September 1990), better known as simply Ann Sophie, is a German singer and songwriter. She represented Germany in the Eurovision Song Contest 2015 with the song "Black Smoke".
Black Smoke - Eurovision 2015 - Germany
Black Smoke - Eurovision 2015 - Germany
