James Blake Litherland (born 26 September 1988) is an English singer, songwriter, musician and record producer from London. He first received recognition for a series of 2010 EPs including CMYK and Klavierwerke, and he released his self-titled debut album in 2011 to critical praise. His second album Overgrown was released in 2013 and awarded the Mercury Prize. He released his third album The Colour in Anything in 2016.

During his career, he has collaborated with artists including Mount Kimbie and Bon Iver, and has contributed production work to artists including Kendrick Lamar, Beyoncé, Vince Staples, and Frank Ocean. Blake has also released remix work under the alias Harmonimix.