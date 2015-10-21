James Blake
1988-09-26
James Blake Biography (Wikipedia)
James Blake Litherland (born 26 September 1988) is an English singer, songwriter, musician and record producer from London. He first received recognition for a series of 2010 EPs including CMYK and Klavierwerke, and he released his self-titled debut album in 2011 to critical praise. His second album Overgrown was released in 2013 and awarded the Mercury Prize. He released his third album The Colour in Anything in 2016.
During his career, he has collaborated with artists including Mount Kimbie and Bon Iver, and has contributed production work to artists including Kendrick Lamar, Beyoncé, Vince Staples, and Frank Ocean. Blake has also released remix work under the alias Harmonimix.
- James Blake - Limit To Your Love (Later Archive 2011)https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03wnsfk.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03wnsfk.jpg2016-05-30T17:54:00.000ZJames Blake performs Limit To Your Love on Later... with Jools Holland in 2011.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03wnsh1
James Blake - Limit To Your Love (Later Archive 2011)
- Quentin Blake: Working With James Blakehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03v6cx6.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03v6cx6.jpg2016-05-15T08:55:00.000ZQuentin Blake on the work he did on James Blakes' new album The Colour In Anything.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03v6cy2
Quentin Blake: Working With James Blake
- James Blake reveals he is working with Vince Stapleshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03tfz43.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03tfz43.jpg2016-05-07T18:54:00.000ZJames Blake reveals to Gilles that he is working with Calafornia rapper Vince Staples.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03tfz5f
James Blake reveals he is working with Vince Staples
- James Blake explains Rick Rubins role on his new albumhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03tfz42.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03tfz42.jpg2016-05-07T18:54:00.000ZJames Blake explains Rick Rubin's role on his new album The Colour In Anything.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03tfz5h
James Blake explains Rick Rubins role on his new album
- James Blake chats to Zane Lowehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p017kfw4.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p017kfw4.jpg2013-05-10T20:00:00.000ZJames Blake chats to Zane Lowe about his second album, Overgrown.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p017kghr
James Blake chats to Zane Lowe
- James Blake - Interviewhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0189z18.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0189z18.jpg2013-04-27T04:00:00.000ZRob chats to James Blake in the Maida Vale props cupboard about all manner of things including his new album, and Professor Green in the bath!https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0189z4l
James Blake - Interview
- James Blake talks to Zane Lowehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0174zkf.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0174zkf.jpg2013-04-02T14:17:00.000ZJames Blake talks to Zane about touring, meeting some of his idols and his second album, Overgrown.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0174zpk
James Blake talks to Zane Lowe
James Blake Tracks
CMYK
James Blake
CMYK
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bw3kx.jpglink
CMYK
Last played on
Limit To Your Love
James Blake
Limit To Your Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01btwr3.jpglink
Not Long Now
James Blake
Not Long Now
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p021w1t1.jpglink
Not Long Now
Last played on
If The Car Beside You Moves Ahead
James Blake
If The Car Beside You Moves Ahead
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05wkt0c.jpglink
If The Car Beside You Moves Ahead
Last played on
Don't Miss It
James Blake
Don't Miss It
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p069w5q8.jpglink
King's Dead
Jay Rock
King's Dead
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05ydq0v.jpglink
King's Dead
Last played on
I Need A Forest Fire
James Blake
I Need A Forest Fire
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p021w1t1.jpglink
The Wilhelm Scream
James Blake
The Wilhelm Scream
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bw33p.jpglink
The Wilhelm Scream
Last played on
Retrograde
James Blake
Retrograde
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01qcz85.jpglink
Retrograde
Last played on
Bloody Waters
Ab-Soul
Bloody Waters
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04h61m0.jpglink
Bloody Waters
Last played on
I Need A Forest Fire
James Blake
I Need A Forest Fire
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p021w1t1.jpglink
I Need A Forest Fire
Last played on
Momo's
Connan Mockasin
Momo's
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n3r30.jpglink
Momo's
Last played on
Modern Soul
James Blake
Modern Soul
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p021w1t1.jpglink
Modern Soul
Last played on
In a World I've Grown (James Blake Remix)
James Blake
In a World I've Grown (James Blake Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p021w1t1.jpglink
Radio Silence
James Blake
Radio Silence
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p044fjyf.jpglink
Radio Silence
Last played on
Life Round Here
James Blake
Life Round Here
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p021w1t1.jpglink
Why Don't You Call Me
James Blake
Why Don't You Call Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p021w1t1.jpglink
Why Don't You Call Me
Last played on
Momo's (feat. James Blake)
Conan Mockasin
Momo's (feat. James Blake)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p021w1t1.jpglink
Momo's (feat. James Blake)
Performer
Last played on
Momo's
Connan Mockasin
Momo's
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06q9bq8.jpglink
Momo's
Last played on
Vincent
James Blake
Vincent
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p021w1t1.jpglink
Vincent
Last played on
Make Out In My Car (James Blake Remix)
Moses Sumney
Make Out In My Car (James Blake Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05hg59l.jpglink
Make Out In My Car (James Blake Remix)
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Glastonbury: 2016
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ewcj5v/acts/a646gw
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2016-06-25T20:51:09
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p03zh8wk.jpg
25
Jun
2016
Glastonbury: 2016
22:15
Worthy Farm, Pilton
Glastonbury: 2014
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/errnc8/acts/amzmxj
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2014-06-29T20:51:09
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p021w64h.jpg
29
Jun
2014
Glastonbury: 2014
Worthy Farm, Pilton
6 Music Festival: 2014
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e8gmxj/acts/a425d4
Victoria Warehouse, Manchester
2014-03-01T20:51:09
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01t4dmd.jpg
1
Mar
2014
6 Music Festival: 2014
Victoria Warehouse, Manchester
6 Music at Latitude: 2013
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ex3v4f/acts/a45mxj
Henham Park, Suffolk
2013-07-21T20:51:09
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01cnpsp.jpg
21
Jul
2013
6 Music at Latitude: 2013
Henham Park, Suffolk
Glastonbury: 2013
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ej58q9/acts/apx6v2
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2013-06-30T20:51:09
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p019q7xf.jpg
30
Jun
2013
Glastonbury: 2013
Worthy Farm, Pilton
