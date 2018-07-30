Robin PecknoldSinger/songwriter in Fleet Foxes. Born 30 March 1986
Robin Noel Pecknold (born March 31, 1986) is an American singer, songwriter and guitarist. He is best known as the principal songwriter and vocalist for the indie folk band Fleet Foxes, with whom he has recorded three studio albums, with the latest, Crack-Up, released on June 16, 2017.
