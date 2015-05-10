John ReedCittern player
John Reed
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8dbf47af-35d4-4655-b347-994635123025
John Reed Tracks
Sort by
Trial By Jury – The Judge’s Song
John Reed
Trial By Jury – The Judge’s Song
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Trial By Jury – The Judge’s Song
Last played on
The Nightmare Song
John Reed
The Nightmare Song
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Nightmare Song
Performer
Last played on
Back to artist