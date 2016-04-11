Evan Parker
1944-04-05
Evan Parker Biography (Wikipedia)
Evan Shaw Parker (born 5 April 1944) is a British saxophone player who plays free jazz.
Recording and performing prolifically with many collaborators, Parker was a pivotal figure in the development of European free jazz and free improvisation. He has pioneered or substantially expanded an array of extended techniques. Critic Ron Wynn describes Parker as "among Europe's most innovative and intriguing saxophonists...his solo sax work isn't for the squeamish."
Evan Parker Performances & Interviews
Evan Parker Tracks
Tenor / Piano / Bass T2
Evan Parker
Last played on
Das grosse spiel
The Glasgow Improvisers Orchestra
Last played on
Unsteady As She Goes
Dave Holland
Last played on
Delicate Path (Lime) (feat. Evan Parker & Nilan Perera)
Sarah Peebles
Featured Artist
Last played on
Prelude - Dawn: Listen
Basil Kirchin
Singer
Ensemble
Last played on
Are
Thurston Moore
Last played on
Improvisation No 1
The Necks
Last played on
Consolation
Kenny Wheeler
Last played on
Feature 4
Schlippenbach Trio, Schlippenbach Trio, Alexander von Schlippenbach, Evan Parker & Paul Lovens
Composer
Last played on
Foxes Set 1
Evan Parker
Last played on
Reed Greed 2
Evan Parker
Last played on
Twelve for Twelve Musicians
Evan Parker
Performer
Last played on
Soprano Saxophone Solo
Evan Parker
Last played on
Phonograph (edit)
Evan Parker and The Necks, The Necks & Evan Parker
Composer
Last played on
Line 2 (feat. Han Bennink & Evan Parker)
Marc Ribot
Last played on
Plectra Spectra Electra (feat. Han Bennink & Evan Parker)
Marc Ribot
Last played on
If
Evan Parker & Joe McPhee, Evan Parker & Joe McPhee
Performer
Last played on
Crevulations (feat. Evan Parker)
Stan Tracey
Last played on
Inter Alios
The Necks / Evan Parker, The Necks & Evan Parker
Composer
Last played on
Untitled (For Steve Lacy)
Birdsong recorded by Geoff Sample, Charles & Heather Myers, Jean C. Roche, Myles, Evan Parker & Evan Parker
Performer
Last played on
Epanados
Evan Parker
Last played on
Aerobatics 7: Shadows Of The Evening
Evan Parker
Last played on
Pibroch the Call
Evan Parker
Last played on
Untitled Improvisation for Lol Coxhill
Evan Parker
Last played on
Conic Sections (extract)
Evan Parker
Last played on
Chicago Solo
Evan Parker
Last played on
New Fork
Evan Parker
Last played on
Evan Parker with Birds
Evan Parker
Last played on
