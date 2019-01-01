Brainiac90s US synthpunk band. Formed 1992. Disbanded 1997
Brainiac
1992
Brainiac Biography (Wikipedia)
Brainiac (sometimes stylized as 3RA1N1AC) was an American Indie rock band formed in 1992, and disbanded after the sudden death of lead singer Tim Taylor in 1997.
