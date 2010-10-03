Iván, the stage name of Juan Carlos Ramos Vaquero, is a Spanish pop singer. He was discovered by CBS producer Oscar Gómez, and recorded a self-titled album Iván. His first single was "Sin amor" ("Without love") from 1979. In the 1980s he sold over 5 million albums. He recorded a number of songs with José Luis Perales. He had hit songs in Mexico, Colombia, Ecuador and Chile before his career was interrupted by his compulsory military service. He released the album Fotonovela in 2012, which included a remake of his song of the same name.

Sources differ on his birth date with some identifying 1959 and others 1962. His daughter is Nathalia Ramos who is an actor in Hollywood films.