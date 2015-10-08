MC AngelFemale rapper from London, England
MC Angel
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p03jg34j.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8db7d789-34c1-487b-8d8e-b3c31da99529
MC Angel Tracks
The Social Network/Wot U Call It? Refix (1Xtra Live Lounge, 5 Jun 2015)
Blizzard
The Social Network/Wot U Call It? Refix (1Xtra Live Lounge, 5 Jun 2015)
The Social Network/Wot U Call It? Refix (1Xtra Live Lounge, 5 Jun 2015)
The World
Angel
The World
The World
Set It Off
MC Angel
Set It Off
Set It Off
Set It Off (feat Giggs)
MC Angel
Set It Off (feat Giggs)
Set It Off (feat Giggs)
Raining Girls
Angel
Raining Girls
Raining Girls
Performer
Gleamin (Feat. Maxsta)
MC Angel
Gleamin (Feat. Maxsta)
Gleamin (Feat. Maxsta)
Raining Girls (feat. Temps)
Angel
Raining Girls (feat. Temps)
Raining Girls (feat. Temps)
Performer
Past BBC Events
Live Lounge: Grime vs Spoken Word Special
BBC Broadcasting House
2015-06-05T20:47:51
5
Jun
2015
Live Lounge: Grime vs Spoken Word Special
BBC Broadcasting House
