Bloem de Wilde de Ligny a.k.a. Bloom de Wilde is a Dutch singer/songwriter and visual artist based in the U.K. Bloem has released music under her own name, and as a member of various bands including: Fono & Serafina, Polichinelle, 4Fists, and Sam and the Womp. Her image and vocal style have often been compared to Björk. She is also known (or been known) under the names Bloem, Bloem de Wilde de Ligny, Serafina Ouistiti, Oo is an Instrument, Lady Oo and most recently as 'Bloom de Wilde'.