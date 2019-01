Thomas Bloch (born 1962 in Colmar, France) is a classical musician specializing in the rare instruments ondes Martenot, glass harmonica, and Cristal Baschet.

Receiving a First Prize for ondes Martenot at the Paris Conservatoire National Supérieur de Musique (with Jeanne Loriod) and a Masters Degree in Musicology at the University of Strasbourg, Bloch has performed over 2500 times and appeared on over eighty recordings.[citation needed] Notable collaborations (concerts or recordings) include Radiohead, John Cage, Daft Punk, Damon Albarn / Gorillaz, Philip Clemo, Marianne Faithfull, Tom Waits and Bob Wilson