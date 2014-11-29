ContextDanish electronic/hip hop producer & rapper
Context
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8db4dd44-5db5-42db-951a-149de4816570
Context Tracks
Sort by
Dreams Don't Live Here Anymore
Context
Dreams Don't Live Here Anymore
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dreams Don't Live Here Anymore
Performer
Last played on
Small Town Lad Sentiments (Mike Skinner Remix) (Live PA)
Context
Small Town Lad Sentiments (Mike Skinner Remix) (Live PA)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Small Town Lad Sentiments (Streets Remix)
Context
Small Town Lad Sentiments (Streets Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Small Town Lad Sentiments (Mike Skinner Remix)
Context
Small Town Lad Sentiments (Mike Skinner Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01s8j4w.jpglink
1.4 at 12 (Great Skies remix)
Context
1.4 at 12 (Great Skies remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
1.4 @ 12 (EAN remix) (feat. Rival & Genesis Elijah)
Context
1.4 @ 12 (EAN remix) (feat. Rival & Genesis Elijah)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Listening To Burial
Context
Listening To Burial
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Listening To Burial
Last played on
Breathe In (Down & Out) (feat. Nico Lindsay)
Context
Breathe In (Down & Out) (feat. Nico Lindsay)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Feeling Alone feat Genesis Elijah & Well Red
Context
Feeling Alone feat Genesis Elijah & Well Red
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dub Hop Lil Rhino remix
Context
Dub Hop Lil Rhino remix
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Past BBC Events
Reading + Leeds: 2013
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ezc5d4
Leeds
Reading
2013-08-23T20:56:53
23
Aug
2013
Reading + Leeds: 2013
Leeds
Context Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist