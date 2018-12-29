Anny SzostakChoir master
Anny Szostak
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8db2a4f4-1eb3-4234-b766-36e7cfaff1b5
Anny Szostak Tracks
Sort by
Psalmy Dawida (from the Psalms of David) for chorus and percussion
Krzysztof Penderecki
Psalmy Dawida (from the Psalms of David) for chorus and percussion
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mtqj9.jpglink
Psalmy Dawida (from the Psalms of David) for chorus and percussion
Orchestra
Last played on
Miserere
Josquin des Prez
Miserere
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqk6k.jpglink
Miserere
Last played on
Miserere mei Deus (Psalm 51) for 9 voices
Gregorio Allegri
Miserere mei Deus (Psalm 51) for 9 voices
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kc1q2.jpglink
Miserere mei Deus (Psalm 51) for 9 voices
Last played on
I Missa senza le cerimonie
Bartlomiej Pekiel
I Missa senza le cerimonie
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Missa senza le cerimonie
Performer
Last played on
Stabat Mater
Giovanni Pierluigi da Palestrina
Stabat Mater
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgjd.jpglink
Stabat Mater
Choir
Last played on
Miserere
Carlo Gesualdo
Miserere
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2hp.jpglink
Miserere
Last played on
Missa Pulcherrima
Bartlomiej Pekiel
Missa Pulcherrima
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Missa Pulcherrima
Performer
Last played on
Miserere
Stanislaw Krupowicz, Camerata Silesia & Anny Szostak
Miserere
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Miserere
Composer
Last played on
Seid nüchtern und wachet (Faust Cantata) for soloists, chorus & orchestra
Alfred Schnittke
Seid nüchtern und wachet (Faust Cantata) for soloists, chorus & orchestra
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtb7.jpglink
Seid nüchtern und wachet (Faust Cantata) for soloists, chorus & orchestra
Orchestra
Last played on
Back to artist