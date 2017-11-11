Neil Tennant
Neil Tennant Biography (Wikipedia)
Neil Francis Tennant (born 10 July 1954) is an English musician, singer, songwriter, music journalist and co-founder of the synthpop duo Pet Shop Boys, which he formed with Chris Lowe in 1981. He also was a journalist for Smash Hits, and was assistant editor for the magazine for a period in the mid-1980s.
Neil Tennant Performances & Interviews
Neil Tennant chats with Janice Long
Neil Tennant Tracks
Playlists featuring Neil Tennant
Past BBC Events
The Space and BBC Arts present Staging a Revolution: I’m with the Banned
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ew3j5v/acts/armd2m
KOKO, London
2015-10-18T21:40:51
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p0127smz.jpg
18
Oct
2015
The Space and BBC Arts present Staging a Revolution: I’m with the Banned
KOKO, London
