Alexia SloaneComposer and poet. Born 2000
Alexia Sloane
2000
Alexia Sloane Biography (Wikipedia)
Alexia Sloane is a British synaesthetic blind composer and poet. She was the winner of the 2016 Cambridge Young Composer of the Year competition and also one of seven winners of the Classic FM/Royal Philharmonic Society 25th Birthday Commissions in 2017.
Elegy for Aylan
Alexia Sloane
Elegy for Aylan
Elegy for Aylan
