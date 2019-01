Alexia Sloane is a British synaesthetic blind composer and poet. She was the winner of the 2016 Cambridge Young Composer of the Year competition and also one of seven winners of the Classic FM/Royal Philharmonic Society 25th Birthday Commissions in 2017.

