DWNTWNStarted as a duo. Formed 2010
DWNTWN
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2010
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8da7a748-f46b-4cfc-9e9e-6d42331f6631
DWNTWN Biography (Wikipedia)
Dwntwn is an American indie rock/pop band from Los Angeles, California. Formed in 2010, members include Jamie Leffler, Robert Cepeda, and Daniel Vanchieri. Their self-titled EP, "DWNTWN" was released April 29, 2014.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
DWNTWN Tracks
Sort by
Hungry Hearts (Skeet Skeet Refix feat. Lil B)
DWNTWN
Hungry Hearts (Skeet Skeet Refix feat. Lil B)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
DWNTWN Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist