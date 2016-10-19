Jill Crossland is an English pianist, born in Yorkshire. She studied with Ryszard Bakst (a Heinrich Neuhaus pupil) at Chetham's School of Music and the Royal Northern College of Music in Manchester and with Paul Badura-Skoda in Vienna. She has a preference for Baroque and Classical periods of the repertoire. She specialises in Bach.

Crossland performs regularly in the UK and abroad, made her Wigmore Hall solo debut in 2004. Her recordings are available on Warner Music and the Divine Art Record Company. Some of her recordings have been used in movies: the Aria from the Goldberg Variations in The English Patient and the Aria da Capo in Hannibal.