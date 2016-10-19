Jill Crossland
Jill Crossland
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8da5e1bd-68b2-4148-a60c-387c5445fec0
Jill Crossland Biography (Wikipedia)
Jill Crossland is an English pianist, born in Yorkshire. She studied with Ryszard Bakst (a Heinrich Neuhaus pupil) at Chetham's School of Music and the Royal Northern College of Music in Manchester and with Paul Badura-Skoda in Vienna. She has a preference for Baroque and Classical periods of the repertoire. She specialises in Bach.
Crossland performs regularly in the UK and abroad, made her Wigmore Hall solo debut in 2004. Her recordings are available on Warner Music and the Divine Art Record Company. Some of her recordings have been used in movies: the Aria from the Goldberg Variations in The English Patient and the Aria da Capo in Hannibal.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jill Crossland Tracks
Sort by
Le rappel des oiseaux (Pièces de clavecin, 1724)
Jean‐Philippe Rameau
Le rappel des oiseaux (Pièces de clavecin, 1724)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjw5.jpglink
Le rappel des oiseaux (Pièces de clavecin, 1724)
Last played on
Keyboard Sonata in E major, K 380
Domenico Scarlatti
Keyboard Sonata in E major, K 380
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxhk.jpglink
Keyboard Sonata in E major, K 380
Last played on
Gavotte (Premiere Livre de Pieces de Clavecin) (feat. Jill Crossland)
Jean‐Philippe Rameau
Gavotte (Premiere Livre de Pieces de Clavecin) (feat. Jill Crossland)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjw5.jpglink
Gavotte (Premiere Livre de Pieces de Clavecin) (feat. Jill Crossland)
Last played on
Bagatelle Op.126 No.1
Ludwig van Beethoven
Bagatelle Op.126 No.1
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065ztr1.jpglink
Bagatelle Op.126 No.1
Last played on
Bagatelle No.5 Op.126
Ludwig van Beethoven
Bagatelle No.5 Op.126
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065ztr1.jpglink
Bagatelle No.5 Op.126
Last played on
Rameau: Courante (Premiere Livre 1705/06)
Jill Crossland
Rameau: Courante (Premiere Livre 1705/06)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Back to artist