Sara CarterOf the Carter Family. Born 21 July 1898. Died 8 January 1978
Sara Carter
1898-07-21
Sara Carter Biography (Wikipedia)
Sara Elizabeth Carter (née Dougherty; later Sara Carter Bayes; July 21, 1898 – January 8, 1979) was an American country music musician, singer, and songwriter. Remembered mostly for her deep, distinctive, mature singing voice, she was the lead singer on most of the recordings of the historic Carter Family act in the 1920s and 1930s. In her earliest recordings her voice was pitched very high.
My Dixie Darling
Mother Maybelle Carter
My Dixie Darling
My Dixie Darling
The Storms Are On The Ocean
Mother Maybelle Carter
The Storms Are On The Ocean
The Storms Are On The Ocean
