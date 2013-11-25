The Phantom LightAmbient/shoegaze/dream pop band. Formed October 2009
The Phantom Light
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2009-10
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8da30bf9-75ce-4aa2-9afd-65344354b1ed
The Phantom Light Tracks
Sort by
A Rose In The Avalanche
The Phantom Light
A Rose In The Avalanche
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Greater Picture
The Phantom Light
The Greater Picture
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Greater Picture
Last played on
Echoes Of Ghosts
The Phantom Light
Echoes Of Ghosts
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sky Lanterns
The Phantom Light
Sky Lanterns
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Phantom Light Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist