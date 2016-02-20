Krystal HarrisBorn 7 November 1981
Krystal Harris
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1981-11-07
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8da11b7c-9e86-4053-aabf-e693c8524a3d
Krystal Harris Biography (Wikipedia)
Krystal Marie Peterson (née Harris; November 7, 1981 in Anderson, Indiana) is a singer-songwriter/instrumentalist who primarily plays the piano. Krystal has been singing since she was just 18 months old, and began playing the piano at 3 years of age. She also plays the drums and the flute. She graduated in 1999 from Anderson High School in Anderson, Indiana at the age of 17.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Krystal Harris Tracks
Sort by
Super Girl
Krystal Harris
Super Girl
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Super Girl
Last played on
Krystal Harris Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist