Bloom Twins
Bloom Twins Biography (Wikipedia)
Bloom Twins are a Ukrainian-born English pop music group made up of twin sisters Anna and Sofia Kuprienko. They refer to the style of their music as "dark pop." The girls released their first digital single in June 2013 and are currently producing an EP.
Bloom Twins Tracks
Amnesia
Blue
