The Belle GameFormed July 2009
The Belle Game
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2009-07
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8d94ec39-ac99-46dd-9554-9c130f4f3d21
The Belle Game Biography (Wikipedia)
Belle Game is an ethereal crush pop band originating from Vancouver, British Columbia. Formed in July 2009, the band currently consists of members Adam Nanji, Andrea Lo, and Katrina Jones.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Belle Game Tracks
Sort by
River
The Belle Game
River
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
River
Last played on
Wait Up For You
The Belle Game
Wait Up For You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Wait Up For You
Last played on
The Belle Game Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist