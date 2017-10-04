Giulio Aldinucci (born in 1981 in Siena) is an Italian composer. He has been active for years in the field of experimental electroacoustic music and in the research on soundscape.

During the period 2006–2011 he released three albums under the moniker Obsil (the word Obsil stands for "observing silence"). His first album, Tarsia, was released in August 2012 by the Anglo-Japanese label Nomadic Kids Republic (Home Normal sister label).

He composed six albums released by the labels Karlrecords (D), Home Normal (UK/J), Time Released Sound (USA), Dronarivm (RUS) and Nomadic Kids Republic (UK/J). Furthermore, he made six EPs and five collaborative albums with Ian Hawgood, Francis M. Gri, Francesco Giannico and Pleq published by Home Normal (UK/J), KrysaliSound (I), Dronarivm (RUS) and Eilean (F).

In addition to his contribution to various collective works, he wrote music for theatre, video art, documentaries and short movies. His music is featured in many compilations, including Home Normal Elements, Sound at Work – electronic music and labour created by Tempo Reale, the Italian electronic music research, production, and educational centre founded by Luciano Berio, and The Wire Tapper, among others.