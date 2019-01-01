TamaraSpanish balladist. Born 27 June 1984
Tamara
1984-06-27
Tamara Biography
Tamara Macarena Valcárcel Serrano (born 27 June 1984) is a singer from Seville, Spain. She is the granddaughter of singer Rafael Farina.
