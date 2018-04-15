Peter KnightSteeleye Span fiddler. Born 27 May 1947
Peter Knight
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1947-05-27
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8d8f8845-abb8-4b98-8712-62ab7b67276c
Peter Knight Biography (Wikipedia)
Peter Knight (born 27 May 1947) is a folk musician, a former member of British folk rock group Steeleye Span. Born in London, Knight learnt to play the violin and mandolin as a child before going to the Royal Academy of Music from 1960 to 1964. The recordings of the Irish fiddler Michael Coleman inspired him to take part in Irish pub sessions. He teamed up with guitarist and singer Bob Johnson until 1970 when he joined Steeleye Span. The parting was short-lived, as Johnson himself also joined Steeleye Span in 1972.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Peter Knight Tracks
Sort by
Rosebud in June
Peter Knight & John Spiers
Rosebud in June
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rosebud in June
Last played on
A Bruxa
Peter Knight & John Spiers
A Bruxa
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Bruxa
Last played on
Paddy Careys
Peter Knight & John Spiers
Paddy Careys
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Paddy Careys
Last played on
Easter Thursday/ Three Case Knives
Peter Knight & John Spiers
Easter Thursday/ Three Case Knives
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Easter Thursday/ Three Case Knives
Last played on
Picnic
Peter Knight
Picnic
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Picnic
Last played on
Seven Dancers
Peter Knight
Seven Dancers
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Seven Dancers
Last played on
An Ancient Cause
Peter Knight
An Ancient Cause
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
An Ancient Cause
Last played on
E English
Peter Knight
E English
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
E English
Last played on
Mad Tom of Bedlam
Peter Knight
Mad Tom of Bedlam
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mad Tom of Bedlam
Last played on
Bonny Bird
Peter Knight
Bonny Bird
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bonny Bird
Last played on
Peter Knight Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist