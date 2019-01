Fredrik Paulsson is a Swedish violinist and violist. In 1990, he was the winner of Unga Solister, a music competition for young musicians which is held annually in Helsingborg. The same year he founded[citation needed] the Yggdrasil Quartet, which won awards including the Worshipful Company of Musicians' Award at the 1994 London International String Quartet Competition in 1994, and the Melbourne International Chamber Music Competition.[citation needed] Paulsson currently works as a solo violinist, touring and performing at international music festivals. He is also a member of the Chamber Orchestra of Europe.