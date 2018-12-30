Tom T. HallBorn 25 May 1936
Tom T. Hall
1936-05-25
Tom T. Hall Biography (Wikipedia)
Thomas T. Hall (born May 25, 1936 in Olive Hill, Kentucky) is an American country music songwriter, singer, instrumentalist, novelist, and short-story writer. He has written 12 No. 1 hit songs, with 26 more that reached the Top 10, including the No. 1 international pop crossover smash "Harper Valley PTA" and the hit "I Love", which reached No. 12 on the Billboard Hot 100. He became known to fans as "The Storyteller," thanks to his storytelling skills in his songwriting.
Tom T. Hall Tracks
The Little Lady Preacher
Tom T. Hall
The Little Lady Preacher
The Little Lady Preacher
Last played on
Ballad Of Forty Dollars
Tom T. Hall
Ballad Of Forty Dollars
Ballad Of Forty Dollars
Last played on
Old Dogs, Children And Watermelon Wine (Live)
Tom T. Hall
Old Dogs, Children And Watermelon Wine (Live)
One More Last Chance
Tom T. Hall
One More Last Chance
One More Last Chance
Last played on
Leaving Baker County
Tom T. Hall
Leaving Baker County
Leaving Baker County
Last played on
I Like Beer
Tom T. Hall
I Like Beer
I Like Beer
Last played on
Local Flowers
Tom T. Hall
Local Flowers
Local Flowers
Last played on
Back When We Were Young
Tom T. Hall
Back When We Were Young
Back When We Were Young
Last played on
The Way I've Always Been
Tom T. Hall
The Way I've Always Been
The Way I've Always Been
Last played on
That's How I Got To Memphis
Tom T. Hall
That's How I Got To Memphis
That's How I Got To Memphis
Last played on
I'm A Coal Mining Man
Tom T. Hall
I'm A Coal Mining Man
I'm A Coal Mining Man
Last played on
I Love
Tom T. Hall
I Love
I Love
Last played on
Fox on the Run
Tom T. Hall
Fox on the Run
Fox on the Run
Last played on
Back When Gas Was 30 Cents A Gallon
Tom T. Hall
Back When Gas Was 30 Cents A Gallon
O Christmas Tree
Tom T. Hall
O Christmas Tree
O Christmas Tree
Last played on
The Year Clayton Delaney Died
Tom T. Hall
The Year Clayton Delaney Died
The Year Clayton Delaney Died
Last played on
Little Bitty
Tom T. Hall
Little Bitty
Little Bitty
Last played on
I Took A Memory To Lunch
Tom T. Hall
I Took A Memory To Lunch
I Took A Memory To Lunch
Last played on
Ravishing Ruby
Tom T. Hall
Ravishing Ruby
Ravishing Ruby
Last played on
Old Dogs and Children
Tom T. Hall
Old Dogs and Children
Old Dogs and Children
Last played on
The Last Country Song
Tom T. Hall
The Last Country Song
The Last Country Song
Last played on
