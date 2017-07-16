Tony FurtadoBorn 18 October 1967
Tony Furtado
1967-10-18
Tony Furtado Biography (Wikipedia)
Tony Furtado (born October 18, 1967) is an American singer-songwriter, banjoist, and guitarist.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tony Furtado Tracks
Peggy O
Tony Furtado
Peggy O
Peggy O
Won't Get Fooled Again
Tony Furtado
Won't Get Fooled Again
Won't Get Fooled Again
The Willows Cry
Tony Furtado
The Willows Cry
The Willows Cry
Deep Water
Tony Furtado
Deep Water
Deep Water
The Bawds Of Euphony
Tony Furtado
The Bawds Of Euphony
The Bawds Of Euphony
Waste of the Moon
Tony Furtado
Waste of the Moon
Waste of the Moon
Dreams Alone
Tony Furtado
Dreams Alone
Dreams Alone
Every Little Crack
Tony Furtado
Every Little Crack
Every Little Crack
