Thomas SchippersBorn 9 March 1930. Died 16 December 1977
Thomas Schippers
1930-03-09
Thomas Schippers Biography (Wikipedia)
Thomas Schippers (9 March 1930 – 16 December 1977) was an American conductor. He was highly regarded for his work in opera.
La traviata (Act 3 Prelude)
Giuseppe Verdi
Votre Toast
Thomas Schippers
Give me my robe (Antony and Cleopatra)
Samuel Barber
Ernani - Act 1: Ernani, involami
Giuseppe Verdi
Der Fliegende Hollander - 'Johohoe!'
Richard Wagner
Der Fliegende Hollander - 'Wie aus der ferne'
Richard Wagner
The School for Scandal (Overture)
Samuel Barber
"Give me my robe", from Antony and Cleopatra
Samuel Barber
Give me my Robe (Anthony and Cleopatra)
Samuel Barber
Adagio for Strings
Samuel Barber
Knoxville: Summer of 1915
Samuel Barber
Have You Seen A Child?
Gian Carlo Menotti
Knoxville: Summer of 1915
Samuel Barber
Second Essay for Orchestra, Op 17
Samuel Barber
Antony and Cleopatra: Give me my robe (feat. Philharmonia Orchestra, Thomas Schippers & Leontyne Price)
Samuel Barber
Act 1 of Luisa Miller (feat. Thomas Schippers)
Giuseppe Verdi
