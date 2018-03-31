Arthur HBorn 27 March 1966
Arthur H
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1966-03-27
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8d88f4a3-0cc7-4f5c-a46c-e669786c8e62
Arthur H Biography (Wikipedia)
Arthur Higelin (27 March 1966), better known under his stage name Arthur H, is a pianist, songwriter and singer. He is best known in France for his live performances—four of his albums were recorded live.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Arthur H Tracks
Sort by
Tokyo Kiss
Arthur H
Tokyo Kiss
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tokyo Kiss
Last played on
Compagnon du Ciel
Adanowsky & Arthur H
Compagnon du Ciel
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Compagnon du Ciel
Performer
Last played on
Arthur H Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist