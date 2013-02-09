Detty Kurnia (1960 – 20 April 2010) was an Indonesian vocalist who sang Pop Sunda (a mix of Western pop and Sundanese music) by blending traditional Indonesian music with western music. She started singing at a young age, and released her record at the age of 11. Under a recording contract with Japanese Wave Records, in the year 1991 she recorded the album, Dari Sunda. She also released the album the Rough Guide to the Music of Indonesia. She was an iconic singer in the well known Indonesian musical genre of dangdut a folk and traditional music. Her song Dari Sunda in the Pop Sunda-style was among the five best albums listed by Q Magazine and acclaimed as "an imaginative, inventive gem throughout with Kurnia's mellow smile of a voice effortlessly binding everything together."