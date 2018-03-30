Gigspanner
Gigspanner
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8d87053c-d633-4d5d-af6e-da176733acf3
Gigspanner Tracks
Sort by
A Week Before Easter
Gigspanner
A Week Before Easter
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Week Before Easter
Last played on
Bold Riley
Gigspanner
Bold Riley
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bold Riley
Last played on
KING OF THE FAIRIES
Gigspanner
KING OF THE FAIRIES
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
KING OF THE FAIRIES
Last played on
She moved through the fair
Peter Knight's Gigspanner
She moved through the fair
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
She moved through the fair
Last played on
She moved through the fair
Peter Knight, Trad., Gigspanner & Gigspanner
She moved through the fair
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
She moved through the fair
Performer
Last played on
A Week Before Easter
Peter Knight's Gigspanner
A Week Before Easter
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Week Before Easter
Performer
Last played on
Mad Tom Of Bedlam
Gigspanner
Mad Tom Of Bedlam
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mad Tom Of Bedlam
Last played on
Death and the Lady
Gigspanner
Death and the Lady
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Death and the Lady
Last played on
Bows of London
Gigspanner
Bows of London
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bows of London
Last played on
KING OF THE FAIRIES
GIGSPANNER
KING OF THE FAIRIES
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
KING OF THE FAIRIES
Performer
Last played on
Mad Tom Of Bedlam
Gigspanner
Mad Tom Of Bedlam
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mad Tom Of Bedlam
Performer
Last played on
Back to artist