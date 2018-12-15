Arthur “Big Boy” CrudupBorn 24 August 1905. Died 28 March 1974
Arthur “Big Boy” Crudup
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p04pqbbm.jpg
1905-08-24
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8d835405-44cb-49ea-b223-d5f91e109b22
Biography (Wikipedia)
Arthur William "Big Boy" Crudup (August 24, 1905 – March 28, 1974) was an American Delta blues singer, songwriter and guitarist. He is best known, outside blues circles, for his songs "That's All Right" (1946), "My Baby Left Me" and "So Glad You're Mine", later recorded by Elvis Presley and other artists.
Tracks
That's Alright (feat. Arthur “Big Boy” Crudup)
Fab Samperi
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04pqbbm.jpglink
Last played on
That's Alright (Radio 1 Session, 9 Feb 1970)
Arthur “Big Boy” Crudup
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04pqbbm.jpglink
Sunny Road (Radio 1 Session, 9 Feb 1970)
Arthur “Big Boy” Crudup
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04pqbbm.jpglink
Last played on
That's Alright Mama
Arthur “Big Boy” Crudup
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04pqbbm.jpglink
Last played on
Mean Ol' Frisco
Arthur “Big Boy” Crudup
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04pqbbm.jpglink
Last played on
That's All Right
Arthur “Big Boy” Crudup
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04pqbbm.jpglink
Last played on
Greyhound Bus
Arthur “Big Boy” Crudup
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04pqbbm.jpglink
Last played on
Dig Myself A Hole
Arthur “Big Boy” Crudup
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04pqbbm.jpglink
Last played on
All I Got Is Gone (Radio 1 Session, 9 Feb 1970)
Arthur “Big Boy” Crudup
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04pqbbm.jpglink
Rock Me Mama (Radio 1 Session, 9 Feb 1970)
Arthur “Big Boy” Crudup
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04pqbbm.jpglink
That`ll All Right
Arthur “Big Boy” Crudup
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04pqbbm.jpglink
Last played on
Sunny Road (Top Gear 14.02.1970)
Arthur “Big Boy” Crudup
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04pqbbm.jpglink
Last played on
My Baby Left Me
Arthur “Big Boy” Crudup
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04pqbbm.jpglink
Last played on
The One That I Love
Arthur “Big Boy” Crudup
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04pqbbm.jpglink
Last played on
Death Valley Blues
Arthur “Big Boy” Crudup
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04pqbbm.jpglink
Last played on
