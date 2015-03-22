ArsenalBelgian electro. Formed 1999
Arsenal
1999
Arsenal Biography (Wikipedia)
Arsenal is an electronic music band consisting of Belgian musicians Hendrik Willemyns and John Roan. Since their debut single 'Release' in 1999, Arsenal have released six albums, collaborating with a wide range of international singers and musicians including Mike Ladd, Shawn Smith, John Garcia, Grant Hart, and Johnny Whitney. Whilst rooted in electronic dance music, Arsenal have incorporated numerous other genres of music into their albums, from African and Latin American rhythms to pop, hip hop, and indie rock.
Arsenal Tracks
Far Have I Come Ft. Jhelisa
One Day At A Time (Joakim Remix)
