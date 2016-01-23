Michael George Farr (30 June 1941 – 18 April 1996), known professionally as Mike Leander, was an English arranger, songwriter and record producer.

He worked variously with The Beatles, David McWilliams ("Days of Pearly Spencer"), Gary Glitter, the Rolling Stones, Brian Jones, Marianne Faithfull, Andrew Loog Oldham, Joe Cocker, Billy Fury, Marc Bolan, Small Faces, Van Morrison, Alan Price, Peter Frampton, Keith Richards, Shirley Bassey, Lulu, Jimmy Page, Roy Orbison, Ben E. King, the Drifters, and Gene Pitney. Leander also wrote the score for the films, Privilege and Run a Crooked Mile.