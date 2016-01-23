Mike LeanderBorn 30 June 1941. Died 18 April 1996
Mike Leander
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1941-06-30
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8d82e41d-d267-4530-9f59-2872d3b5fbb8
Mike Leander Biography (Wikipedia)
Michael George Farr (30 June 1941 – 18 April 1996), known professionally as Mike Leander, was an English arranger, songwriter and record producer.
He worked variously with The Beatles, David McWilliams ("Days of Pearly Spencer"), Gary Glitter, the Rolling Stones, Brian Jones, Marianne Faithfull, Andrew Loog Oldham, Joe Cocker, Billy Fury, Marc Bolan, Small Faces, Van Morrison, Alan Price, Peter Frampton, Keith Richards, Shirley Bassey, Lulu, Jimmy Page, Roy Orbison, Ben E. King, the Drifters, and Gene Pitney. Leander also wrote the score for the films, Privilege and Run a Crooked Mile.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Mike Leander Tracks
Sort by
Privilege (1967) - I'm Alright Jackboot
Mike Leander
Privilege (1967) - I'm Alright Jackboot
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Privilege (1967) - I'm Alright Jackboot
Orchestra
Last played on
Mike Leander Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist