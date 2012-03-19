Alfredo Rodríguez (25 October 1936 – 3 October 2005) was a Cuban pianist who played Afro-Cuban music as well as Latin jazz. Born in Havana, his musical career began in New York, where he struggled to establish himself, playing with dozens of Latin music groups over two decades. In 1983, he moved to Paris, where he enjoyed greater success, recording several albums as a leader to critical acclaim. In his later years, he founded a new group, los Acerekó, featuring Tata Güines, Changuito and Joel Hierrezuelo among others.

Rodríguez is remembered for his collaborations with Carlos "Patato" Valdés, his tenure with Jesús Alemañy's Cubanismo and for his distinctly Afro-Cuban playing style, reflecting the legacy of Peruchín and Lilí Martínez. Although never commercially successful, his work has been consistently well received by critics and Latin jazz fans alike. His death in 2005 occurred shortly after he had finished recording a collaboration album with Africando.