Lonnie McIntosh (July 18, 1941 – April 21, 2016), known by his stage name Lonnie Mack, was an influential American pioneer of blues-rock music and rock guitar soloing.

He made his mark in 1963, with the release of his debut album, The Wham of that Memphis Man, and its hit-single instrumentals, Memphis and Wham!. His instrumentals added "edgy, aggressive, loud, and fast" blues solos to the chords-and-riffs standard of early rock guitar. They raised the bar for rock guitar proficiency, helped make the electric guitar the premier soloing instrument in rock, and became a "model" for the emerging lead guitarists of blues rock and Southern rock. The album's vocals established Mack's reputation as one of the all-time greats of blue-eyed soul.

Mack's first brush with celebrity was brief. In early 1964, the "British Invasion" displaced many American artists, including Mack, from the pop music charts. He marked time until 1968, the height of the blues-rock era, when Rolling Stone magazine rediscovered his debut album. He soon landed a three-album contract with Los Angeles' Elektra Records and began performing in major venues, but his multi-genre Elektra recordings were only modestly successful. He left Elektra in 1971 and was mostly out of the spotlight for the next fourteen years. During that time, he was a low-profile country music recording artist, roadhouse performer, sideman, and music-venue proprietor.