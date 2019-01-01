Frank WildhornBorn 29 November 1959
Frank Wildhorn
Frank Wildhorn Biography (Wikipedia)
Frank Wildhorn (born November 29, 1958) is an American composer known for both his musicals and popular songs. He is most known for his musical Jekyll & Hyde, which ran four years on Broadway, and for writing the #1 International hit song "Where Do Broken Hearts Go" for Whitney Houston.
