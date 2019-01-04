Allan Henderson
Allan Henderson
A Tune For Morag/Sandra Kirsteen's Reel/The Fungus Reel
BHA BUACHAILLEAN AN DUTHAICH SHEAR
BHA BUACHAILLEAN AN DUTHAICH SHEAR
An Deireadh - An Cruadal a Bh'ann / Dugald Gillespie
Nuair A Rainig Mi'm Baile
Nuair A Rainig Mi'm Baile
Buth Dhomhnall 'Ic Leoid
Buth Dhomhnall 'Ic Leoid
Oran Talaidh an Eich Uisge
Oran Talaidh an Eich Uisge
Farewell My Love And Remember Me / Maili Dhonn
Maighread's Tune
Maighread's Tune
The Maid On The Green / Bronni's Blue Brozzi / Donnie MacGregor
The Maid On The Green / Bronni's Blue Brozzi / Donnie MacGregor
Mrs Ramsay of Barton; Nighean aig a' Chota Bhuidhe; Jenny's Wedding; Glen & Carl; Irish Re
An Cluinn Thu Mi Mo Nighean Donn
An Cluinn Thu Mi Mo Nighean Donn
The Irish Gigolo/The Back Of The Change House/Caristiona Chaimbuel/Ashley's Strathspey
Mrs Ramsay Of Barton / Nighean Aig A' Chota Bhuidhe / Jenny's Wedding
The Maid On The Green / Bronni's Blue Brozzi / Donnie MacGregor
The Maid On The Green / Bronni's Blue Brozzi / Donnie MacGregor
Rannan Breugach
Rannan Breugach
Tom Clark's Trip To Russia
Tom Clark's Trip To Russia
Slàinte Bhon t-Seann Dùthaich
Slàinte Bhon t-Seann Dùthaich
A Tune For Morag
A Tune For Morag
