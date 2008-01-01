A Static LullabyUS post-hardcore band. Formed 2001. Disbanded July 2012
A Static Lullaby
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2001
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8d79e950-1333-4a32-9fc1-af53d421abc4
A Static Lullaby Biography (Wikipedia)
A Static Lullaby is an American post-hardcore band that formed in Chino Hills, California, in 2001.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
A Static Lullaby Tracks
Sort by
Bear Trap
A Static Lullaby
Bear Trap
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bear Trap
Last played on
A Static Lullaby Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist