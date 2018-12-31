LSDLabrinth, Sia, Diplo. Formed 2018
LSD
2018
LSD Biography (Wikipedia)
LSD is a supergroup comprising British musician Labrinth, Australian singer Sia and American music producer Diplo. The ensemble has released four singles, all of which appear on their EP Mountains, released on Spotify on November 2, 2018.
LSD Tracks
Thunderclouds (feat. Sia & Diplo)
LSD
Thunderclouds (feat. Sia & Diplo)
Thunderclouds (feat. Sia & Diplo)
Thunderclouds
LSD
Thunderclouds
Thunderclouds
Thunderclouds (feat. Sia, Diplo And Labrinth)
LSD
Thunderclouds (feat. Sia, Diplo And Labrinth)
Thunderclouds (feat. Sia, Diplo And Labrinth)
Featured Artist
Mountains
LSD
Mountains
Mountains
