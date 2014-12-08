Amongst The PigeonsDance Music made in Brighton, UK
Amongst The Pigeons
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8d7933f1-3d63-4e6b-aa52-981281e5e2ba
Amongst The Pigeons Biography (Wikipedia)
Amongst The Pigeons is a British producer of electro–dance music based in Brighton, England.
As well as releasing his own original music he has also remixed tracks for other artists.
Some of the artists he has worked with on original collaborations include Frank Turner, Beans On Toast, Chris T-T, Piers Blewitt, Oliver Barron and Sean Cooter.
There has also been a number of Amongst The Pigeons remixes made for artists such as The Agitator, Justice Force 5, Anna Madeline,
Amongst The Pigeons Tracks
If I close my eyes
Waiting in The Rain
Jaffa Clown Dog
The Inherent Racism Of Doves
The Darker Side Of...
