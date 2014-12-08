Amongst The Pigeons is a British producer of electro–dance music based in Brighton, England.

As well as releasing his own original music he has also remixed tracks for other artists.

Some of the artists he has worked with on original collaborations include Frank Turner, Beans On Toast, Chris T-T, Piers Blewitt, Oliver Barron and Sean Cooter.

There has also been a number of Amongst The Pigeons remixes made for artists such as The Agitator, Justice Force 5, Anna Madeline,