Katy Tiz Biography (Wikipedia)
Katy Tiz (born 6 July 1988)[citation needed] is a British pop singer-songwriter. She covered Rock Mafia's single "The Big Bang" in 2014 to moderate success. She subsequently signed a recording contract with Atlantic Records.
Tiz released a second single called "Whistle (While You Work It)".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jus' Whistle (While You Work It) (feat. Shaggy & Inner Circle)
Jus' Whistle (While You Work It) (feat. Shaggy & Inner Circle)
Big Bang (Inpetto Remix)
Big Bang (Inpetto Remix)
