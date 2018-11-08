Peter SchickeleBorn 17 July 1935
Peter Schickele
1935-07-17
Peter Schickele Biography (Wikipedia)
Peter Schickele (born July 17, 1935) is an American composer, musical educator, and parodist, best known for comedy albums featuring his music, but which he presents as being composed by the fictional P. D. Q. Bach. He also hosted a long-running weekly radio program called Schickele Mix.
From 1990 to 1993, Schickele's P.D.Q. Bach recordings earned him four consecutive wins for the Grammy Award for Best Comedy Album.
