The Marketts. Formed 1961. Disbanded 1975
The Marketts
1961
The Marketts Biography (Wikipedia)
The Marketts were an American instrumental pop group, formed in January 1961 in Hollywood, California, by Michael Z. Gordon. They are best known for their 1963 million-seller, "Out of Limits".
The Marketts Tracks
Out of Limits
The Marketts
Out of Limits
Out of Limits
Last played on
Batman Theme
The Marketts
Batman Theme
Batman Theme
Last played on
Stirring Up Some Soul
The Marketts
Stirring Up Some Soul
Stirring Up Some Soul
Last played on
Batman
The Marketts
Batman
Batman
Last played on
Batmobile
The Marketts
Batmobile
Batmobile
Last played on
The Joker
The Marketts
The Joker
The Joker
Last played on
Bella Dalana
The Marketts
Bella Dalana
Bella Dalana
Last played on
Balbao Blue
The Marketts
Balbao Blue
Balbao Blue
Last played on
Surfers Stomp
The Marketts
Surfers Stomp
Surfers Stomp
Last played on
