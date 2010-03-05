Hondo MacleanFormed 2001. Disbanded 2007
Hondo Maclean
Hondo Maclean Biography (Wikipedia)
Hondo Maclean was a hardcore punk outfit from Bridgend, Wales.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Lola's Pictures
