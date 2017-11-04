WhispertownFormed 2005
Whispertown
2005
Whispertown is the indie project of Morgan Nagler from Los Angeles, California, formerly known as The Whispertown 2000. They have toured or performed with Bright Eyes, Rilo Kiley, Jenny Lewis, The Breeders, She & Him, Maria Taylor, M. Ward, Margot & the Nuclear So and So's and The Elected. Jenny Lewis of Rilo Kiley has stated, "Morgan Nagler is my favorite songwriter. Period."
